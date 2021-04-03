DMK to form next government in Tamil Nadu?

The Opposition alliance led by DMK is likely to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, an opinion poll by Thanthi TV, owned by the Daily Thanthi group, has shown.

The opinion poll, final results of which were aired on Friday night, said DMK and its alliance partners are best suited to win 124 seats, leaving 52 to the ruling AIADMK combine. However, the poll said that there was an intense contest in 58 constituencies in the state, and did not project any winner for these seats.

The poll, which was conducted between March 5 and March 28 in all 234 constituencies, also showed DMK President M K Stalin emerging as the top choice to hold the Chief Minister's post with 46 per cent voting for him. Incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami stood second with 40 per cent.

According to the opinion poll, the DMK alliance is likely to win a majority of the seats in Chennai, South, and Central regions, while there was a “tough fight” between DMK and AIADMK in North and West regions.

The poll projected bigwigs of AIADMK and DMK like Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, and M K Stalin winning from their respective seats. It also showed AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran, and MNM's Kamal Haasan engaged in an intense fight in Kovilpatti and Coimbatore (South).

Several opinion polls have shown the DMK-led alliance winning the April 6 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.