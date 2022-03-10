Don't involve teachers in non-academic activities, Andhra CM tells officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed that the services of school teachers should not be used for non-teaching activities.

The YSRCP government had faced flak for deploying teachers for some far from academic activities like the demeaning duties at the wine shops alongside the policemen to regulate the crowds of customers during the first Covid-19 wave.

Reddy held a review meeting on Wednesday on the implementation of decisions taken earlier under the New Education Policy (NEP).

“Subject wise teachers are being appointed in the schools. The services of teachers should not be utilised for non- teaching activities as it will have a (negative) impact on the students' education,'' Reddy ordered.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to utilise the services of highly qualified government teachers effectively to provide better education to students.

“Policies should be prepared in this regard. Teacher training centers (TTCs) should be set up in the new districts too and facilities should be improved in the existing TTCs under Mana Badi Nadu Nedu,” Reddy said.

The CM instructed for the beginning of the second phase of Nadu Nedu, the state government's school facilities improvement programme, works from March 15.

Officials said that they have completed the mapping of schools according to the NEP and that students are being made to learn one new English word every day from February 14.

Digital Learning will be introduced for Class 8 students from the next academic year. The state is moving to ensure that one co-ed junior college and one women junior college is established in each mandal.

