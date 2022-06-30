'Don't need President who will be govt's rubber stamp': Sinha kicks off campaign in Kerala

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha started his campaign in Kerala Wednesday amidst differences between Congress and the CPI(M).

Sinha addressed MLAs and MPs of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front separately, alleging that not only secularism but all other cherished ideals of the Indian Constitution were now under threat.

He strongly condemned the Udaipur killing and arrest of journalist Mohammed Zubair. The arrest happened on a day when India joined G7 and four other countries with the stated objective of protecting free speech both online and offline, he flayed.

Sinha said that the BJP's campaign against minorities would affect India’s relations with Muslim countries, especially Gulf countries from where the bulk of foreign remittances came.

He said that India required a President who would be an impartial Custodian of the Constitution and not one who acts as a rubber stamp for the government.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sinha was the most ideal Presidential candidate in the present context.

The strong difference between the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress came out even during the visit of the Presidential candidate. Congress alleged that no representatives of the CPM were present to receive Sinha on his arrival at Kerala. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the CPM could have kept off owing to fear of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's displeasure.

Public works minister Mohammed Riyas denied the allegations by sharing a picture of Industries Minister P Rajeev receiving Sinha at the hotel.