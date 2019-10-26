Doubts raised over another serial deaths in Kerala

Close on the heels of a woman in Kerala being accused of killing six family members, including her husband and his parents, at Kozhikode in Kerala over a period of around 15 years, another suspected serial killing of seven family members for siphoning off wealth was a reported from state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The Thiruvananthapuram city police registered a case and initiated a probe after two relatives of the deceased filed petitions.

The petitioners alleged that Gopinathan Pillai, his wife Sumukhiamma, their three children, and Gopinatha Pillai's two nephews died between 2000 and 2017 and their properties were siphoned off by their distant relatives and two persons having no blood relations by faking deeds. The family were residing near Karamana in the city and they had wealth worth around Rs. 30 crore, which included landed properties in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city.

State police chief Loknath Behera alleged that primafaice there was suspicions in the deaths and hence a probe being initiated.