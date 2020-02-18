Drinking on Goa’s beaches to be allowed soon

Drinking in open on Goa’s beaches, which was banned by a special law last year, will be allowed soon, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Tuesday.

Ajgaonkar also said that special designated zones would be created on the state’s popular beaches soon, where consumption of alcohol in public would be allowed.

The Tourism Minister also told reporters that a special app would be created where photographs of violators of littering and public conduct laws on the state’s beaches could be uploaded, following which action would be taken against those violating law.

“We are in the process of marking designated areas on beaches, which will be reserved for conducting of picnics and drinking alcohol,” Ajgaonkar told reporters on Tuesday in Panaji.

He also said that in order to rein in public menace from alcohol consumption, a special app would be created, where photos of those creating ruckus, or littering or violating other laws could be uploaded. “We will take strict action based on the photos and the violations. The modalities are being worked out,” Ajgaonkar said.

In January last year, the Goa government had banned all consumption of alcohol on beaches, after a string of violent incidents and drownings occurred along Goa’s coastline, following alcohol consumption.

Ajgaonkar also said that special impetus would be given to clear the state’s beaches of beggars and hawkers.

“We want our beaches clear and peaceful for our tourists. They should not be harassed. It is our job to ensure their safety and security. We want beaches to be clean. Hawkers and beggars should not disturb them. We will take strict action,” Ajgaonkar also said.

Goa is regarded as one of the most popular beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country and attracted nearly eight million tourists last year.