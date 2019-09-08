Dr.Soundararajan becomes T'gana's first woman governor

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu president Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan was sworn in as second Governor of Telangana at a simple function at Rajbhavan here on Sunday. High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath office to Tamilisai. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, invited her to take oath as part of the ceremonial gesture after reading out the order of the President of India appointing the latter as the Governor of the state.

Tamilisai is the first lady governor of the youngest state of the country. She succeeded former IB Chief ESL Narasimhan who is also from Tamilnadu; ESL has set a record of staying in Rajbhavan for almost ten years. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his entire cabinet were present when Tamilisai reached Begumpet airport. She was accorded a ceremonial salute by the state police after which the Chief Minister introduced her to all his cabinet members.

From there she went direct to the Rajbhavan. Exactly at 11 am, the swearing-in ceremony began. The new governor then stepped down the podium and mingled with the dignitaries that include Himachal Pradesh governor designee Bandaru Dattatreya, union minister Kishan Reddy, TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam and others.

A Gynecologist

A doctor by profession she did her MBBS D.G.O. with special Training in Ultrasonalogy. Born on 2 June 1961, she has two children both Doctors. She worked as Assistant professor in Sri Ramachandra medical college for five years. She resigned the job for full-time political commitment. She has 15 years of full-time commitment to BJP for party work and Development of BJP in the State. She contested two Assembly elections and Parliament elections unsuccessfully in the past. She also authored two books on Modiji and one book on electoral preparedness for candidates.

Recognition to South leader

The elevation of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan as Telangana governor was part of the party’s strategy to expand its base in the southern state. Despite of her lack of electoral success she was given chance recognizing her services to the party in the southern part of the country. Party sources here say that her elevation also gives chance for new leadership in Tamilnadu probably paving way for evasive electoral success in that state when the state goes for elections in 2021.