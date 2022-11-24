Drug mafia gang kills two in Kerala for objecting sale of banned substances

Two persons were hacked to death allegedly by a drug mafia gang on Wednesday evening in Kannur's Thalassery municipality of North Kerala.

According to the police, the victims were killed for objecting the sale of banned substances. Kahlid, 52 and his relative Shameer, 40, were killed in the attack, and one more individual was left injured. The gang had recently attacked Shameers's son for opposing drug sales in the area.

The key accused was nabbed by the police.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the murder of the two men who opposed drug peddling was shocking. The police would be taking stringent action against the accused, he added.

The Kerala government recently kicked off a massive campaign against drug abuse owing to the spurt in substance abuse that the state has been witnessing.