Drug mafia gang kills two in Kerala for objecting sale of banned substances

Kerala: 2 killed for objecting sale of banned substance

The key accused was nabbed by the police

Renu Singh
Renu Singh, DHNS,
  • Nov 24 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were hacked to death allegedly by a drug mafia gang on Wednesday evening in Kannur's Thalassery municipality of North Kerala.

According to the police, the victims were killed for objecting the sale of banned substances. Kahlid, 52 and his relative Shameer, 40, were killed in the attack, and one more individual was left injured. The gang had recently attacked Shameers's son for opposing drug sales in the area.

The key accused was nabbed by the police.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the murder of the two men who opposed drug peddling was shocking. The police would be taking stringent action against the accused, he added.

The Kerala government recently kicked off a massive campaign against drug abuse owing to the spurt in substance abuse that the state has been witnessing.

Kerala
India News
drug peddlers
Drugs

