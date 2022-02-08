ED to conduct probe into revelations by Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh

Recent revelations by Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh seem to be giving fresh scope for central agencies, as the Enforcement Directorate was learnt to have summoned her for getting details about her revelations.

According to sources, Swapna's recent revelations that her voice record that came out when she was in remand were staged ones as per the directive of Chief Minister's former secretary M Sivasankar, who is also an accused in the smuggling case.

It those video records, she was alleging that officials of central agencies were pressing her to give statement implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Swapna told the media that she would cooperate with any investigation. She was learnt to be asked to appear at ED office on Wednesday.

In his autobiography published recently, Sivasankar accused Swapna of trapping him. Provoked at that, Swapna came out against Sivasankar. She alleged that Sivasankar was also aware of the smuggling activities. They had a very close personal relationship and hence Sivasankar was also aware of what all she new.

The state government had earlier alleged that the central agencies were trying to deliberately target the government by succumbing to the political interests of the BJP government at the centre, especially since the Assembly elections were round the corner. The voice records of Swapana that she was being pressurised by central agencies to give statements against the Chief Minister was also then cited by the ruling CPI(M).

