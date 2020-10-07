Edappadi Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

Overcoming differences within, the AIADMK on Wednesday announced incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party-led alliance’s Chief Ministerial face for the 2021 Assembly polls.

The announcement was made by none other than Palaniswami’s challenger, O Panneerselvam, in his capacity as coordinator of the AIADMK.

“For the assembly elections to be held in 2020-2021, the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate will be the party’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. I am happy to make this announcement,” Panneerselvam said at the party meeting.

OPS also got his key demand of constitution of a Steering Committee realised. The 11-member Steering Committee was announced by Palaniswami.

Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani, D Jayakumar, C. Ve Shanmugam and R Kamaraj were from the CM’s side, while J C D Prabhakar, P H Manoj Pandian, P Mohan, Gopalakrishnan and Manickam were nominated by the OPS faction.