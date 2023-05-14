Eight dead in Tamil Nadu after consuming spurious liquor

Eight persons, including a woman, died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district, police said on Sunday. Four police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.
One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and the police are on the lookout for some more individuals. The incident occurred at Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakanam near here on Saturday night.
Underlining his government's resolve to eradicate the menace of hooch and drugs, chief minister Stalin said four police personnel, including two inspectors, have been suspended in connection with the incident. He had announced Rs 10 lakh as relief to each of the families of three men who died earlier.
AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami, said during his party-led 10 year rule (2011-21), there was no place for illicit liquor in the state and blamed the ruling DMK's 'inefficiency' for the deaths. "Steps should be at least taken now against illicit liquor" he said in a social media post.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sought against officials concerned over the sale of hooch and reiterated his party's demand for ending nationalisation of liquor sales in the State as well as implementation of prohibition.
