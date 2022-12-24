Eight Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident

Eight Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident near Kerala-TN border

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 24 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight Sabarimala pilgrims were killed after a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on the Kumily-Theni route at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border areas.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Friday. Apart from the eight dead, a seven-year old-boy suffered minor injuries. The deceased were natives of Theni in Tamil Nadu.

Police sources said that the accident took place at a hairpin turn on the ghat road. The multi-utility vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a nearly 50-feet deep gorge near Kumily in Idukki district, over 100 kilometres from Sabarimala. They were returning after visiting the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Police suspect that the driver's drowsiness caused the incident. Even as the vehicle fell over penstock pipes from Mullaperiyar dam to a hydel power project, no visible damage was caused to the pipes.

It is believed that the the impact of the accidentvaused the boy to be thrown off the vehicle. Locals, police and fire and rescue service personnel carried out the rescue operations even as poor visibility and tough terrain made it difficult and time consuming. Most of the passengers died on the spot.

On December 16, a ten-year-old girl from Chennai died and 17 others injured when a mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims toppled near Mundakayam in Kottayam district.

Accident
India News
Sabarimala
Kerala

