Elaborate arrangements at Wayanad ghat road for transporting machines to Nanjangud factory

The 12-kilometre Thamarassery ghat road with nine hair pins on the NH 766 between Kerala and Karnataka is witnessing a major mission of transporting two trailer-trucks carrying huge machinery.

The trucks with machinery to a milk products factory at Nanjangud have been halting at Adivaram near the starting point of the ghat road in Kozhikode district since September 10 as it could proceed only if traffic along the ghat road was restricted.

The authorities have decided to restrict traffic along the ghat road for six hours from 11 pm on Thursday till 5 am on Friday to pave the way for the trailer trucks to proceed. All vehicles were directed to take alternative routes during these hours. Support systems like cranes would be also accompanying the trailer trucks to face any emergency situations while climbing the steep hair pins.

The truck authorities had informed the district administration that this route was selected for transporting as there were more hindrances in other routes. The government also formed an expert committee to examine the route.

The over 15 foot-wide machinery laden trailer trucks entered Kerala from Tamil Nadu through Walayar in Palakkad district.