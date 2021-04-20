Endosulfan victim dies in Kasargod after ambulance delay

The weak health infrastructure of Kasargod district in Kerala stands exposed once again as a 30-year-old endosulfan victim died after a delay in hospitalisation owing to the unavailability of an ambulance.

Fatimath Tasria, 30, who died on Sunday, is considered to be the first endosulfan victim who died due to Covid-19.

Daughter of Ismail and Suhra of Kanhangad, Tasria suffered from breathing difficulties on Sunday. Three members in her family were already Covid-infected and hence, the family did not get any private vehicle to take her to the hospital. Though the family approached the health authorities and endosulfan cell, no ambulance was provided as ambulances were engaged in Covid activities.

Muneesa, who has been working for endosulfan victims, said that she had contacted the endosulfan and health authorities. But the advice was to arrange some private vehicle to take Tasria to the hospital. It took several hours for the family to get a private vehicle and by the time she was taken to hospital, she died.

Tasriya tested Covid-positive after death.

While district medical officer A V Ramdas said that the issue did not come to his notice, Endosulfan cell officials said that most of the ambulances were dedicated for Covid-related duties which is why an ambulance could not be provided to her.

Amblathara Kunhikrishnan of the endosulfan victims' forum said that ever since Covid broke out, the endosulfan victims were facing acute hardship in getting medical attention. Even as Tata set up a 540-bedded hospital, only around 100 beds were made functional so far.