Ensure safe return of fishermen from Iran: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to Centre

With Iran witnessing sharp rise in Coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday dashed off a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention to bring back home 300 fishermen from the state who are stranded in that country.

These fishermen are reportedly stranded in Port Kish, Cheeru and other places in Iran and are not able to return home due to cancellation of flights and outbreak of Coronavirus in Iran.

“I bring to your kind attention the plight of around 450 fishermen from India including 300 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in various ports of Iran. The fishermen are requesting to evacuate them from Iran immediately,” Palaniswami said in his letter.

He also asked the Minister to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to plan for their safe and immediate return to India.