Environmentalists protest jungle night safari in Wayanad forest

A jungle night safari initiative under taken by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Wayanad district has recieved flak by several environmentalists who see it as a threat to wildlife.

As a part of its tourism initiatives, KSRTC launched the jungle night safari in Wayanad. The 60 kilometre night safari is in the Sulthan Bathery - Ponkuzhy route through the NH 766. It starts at 7 pm and ends by 9 pm, charging Rs 300 per passenger. It began from Saturday and KSRTC officials claim that it has been receiving good response from locals as well as tourists.

Also Read | Scientists scour global waters to test plankton and pollution

A section of environmentalists have petitioned the Centre alleging that any tourism activity in the ecologically sensitive areas of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is a violation of the restrictions imposed by the government as well as the judiciary.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samathi (nature protection forum) president N Badushah said that they would approach the court if authorities do not take any action. He revealed that the night safari was initially planned till 11:30 pm but the protests led the authorities to cut it down till 9 pm. Since it is a matter related to tourism, the restrictions imposed by the Centre as well as courts on tourism activities in ecologically sensitive zones would apply in this case, Badushah added.

While the Wayanad divisional forest officer said that the KSRTC was informed that traffic along restricted areas should not be carried out, KSRTC north zone executive director said that there was no violation involved as the Jungle Safari is not planned through any restricted routes or restricted hours.