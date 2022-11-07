EWS judgement a 'setback' to social justice: Tamil Nadu parties

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), termed the Supreme Court upholding the EWS quota as a “setback” to the state’s century-old fight in favour of social justice and appealed to everyone to “come together” against the “injustice.”

DMK, PMK, and AMMK led by AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran, and VCK took objection to the judgment of the Supreme Court saying economic status cannot be taken as an indicator of social justice. However, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, did not comment on the issue till the time of writing.

Dhinakaran asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure that the 69 per cent reservation prevailing in Tamil Nadu is “untouched”, while VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan said his party will file a review petition against the verdict.

All parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the EWS quota as they feel economic status cannot be the indicator for providing reservation contending that it should only be the social status. Congress and Left parties which supported the quota when it was introduced in 2019 did not comment on the verdict.

Stalin said the apex court’s judgment has to be considered as “a setback in our century-long crusade for social justice” and recalled that it was the DMK which has been leading the legal battle against the EWS quota introduced by BJP-led Union Government in 2019.

“Our next course of action will be decided after a detailed analysis of the verdict in consultation with legal experts. Likeminded parties from the land of Tamil Nadu which paved the way for the first constitutional amendment to safeguard social justice shall unite to echo the voice for social justice all over the country,” he said.

His son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi also toed the same line terming the judgement as an “injustice delivered to BC/SC/STs.” “It is an obstacle for the people who progress with the help of social justice. We all should unite and fight against this injustice,” Udhayanidhi added.

PMK chief and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said the verdict was against the “principles” of social justice being followed in the country. “India is a country which has an unequal society. To ensure equality, reservation should be provided on the basis of social status, not economic status. People’s economic status changes from time to time and reservations based on economic status will at best be a poverty alleviation programme. It will never ensure social justice,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said the issue of the reservation will have to be resolved in the political space and not by the judiciary. “We appeal to everyone to fight the BJP government’s EWS quota which is against OBC people, who form the majority of Hindus. We also appeal to Congress and Left parties to change their stance and oppose the EWS quota,” he said.