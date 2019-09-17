Ex-Kerala minister likely to be in dock in flyover scam

Former public works minister in Kerala, V K Ebrahim Kunju, is likely to be in the dock in connection with the corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover in Kochi.

The flyover that is being renovated within three years of commissioning, following serious structural defects.

Former public works secretary T O Sooraj, who was recently arrested by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the corruption in the bridge construction, stated in his bail application that Rs 8.25 crore was paid in advance to the contractor as per Kunju's direction.

Vigilance had earlier quizzed Kunju in this regard.