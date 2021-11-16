Ex-Miss Kerala mishap: Police questions hotel owner

The Kerala Police on Tuesday interrogated the owner of the hotel where the DJ party took place prior to the car crash which killed two models on November 1.

Despite several summons, hotel owner Roy J.Vayalatin did not come forward to record his statement. After the State Police chief Anil Kant intervened, he finally appeared in the probe team on Tuesday.

While Ancy Kabeer(25) and Anjana Shajan(24) had died instantly in the crash, a third-person- Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness. Even though Rahman continues to be in hospital, police have registered his arrest under charges of 'involuntary manslaughter'.

Though the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party raising suspicions.

Meanwhile, reports say that there was an "unpleasant" incident during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the youngsters had left the hotel. Rahman was driving under the influence of alcohol.

It was on their way back that the car, after hitting a two-wheeler, lost control and turned turtle.

However, police found that there was a vehicle following the car carrying the two women.

During interrogation, the driver of the car said that the victims' car was going at a breakneck speed.

According to reports, the driver of the car which followed the other car had called up and informed the hotel owner about the accident.

