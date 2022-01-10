Fear in Kerala village amid wait for leopard's return for cubs

While the people of the Ummini area of Palakkad district in Kerala are under the fear of the return of a mother leopard in search of its two cubs that were found in a vacant building in the human-inhabited locality on Sunday, the forest department officials are on the other hand eagerly wishing its return to reunite the cubs.

It was on Sunday afternoon that the leopard cubs — just a few days old — were found in a dilapidated building, several kilometres away from the forest area.

Ponnan searched the building after spotting dogs barking unusually. He said he was shocked on seeing a leopard going out of the building. Subsequently, the forest authorities were alerted. The forest officials searched the building and spotted two cubs. The cubs were then shifted to a veterinary hospital.

Forest department sources said for the healthy survival of the cubs it is essential for them to reunite with their mother.

Divisional Forest Officer Kurra Srinivas told DH that cages and camera traps were set up in the locality and the officers were keeping a high vigil. Once the mother is caught, all the three could be released together in the forest.

However, the locals are apprehensive that the leopard may become aggressive if the cubs were not spotted and hence fear to move around.

Kerala has been witnessing many instances of wild animals entering human habitats leading to man-animal conflicts. But incidents like the present one were not reported in the recent past.

In 2020 November, a tiger cub with deformities was found abandoned in the forest areas of the Idukki district. Though the forest officials waited for a couple of days for the mother to come in search of the cub, it did not happen and the forest authorities were now treating the cub and even trying to rewild it.

