Festivities, political activities worry Telangana health officials about Covid-19 resurgence in the state

Festivities like Bakrid, Bonalu on one side and political rallies on the other are worrying Telangana health officials about a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the state.

The rise in daily cases has remained below the 1000-mark for several days now, according to the public health department.

On Wednesday, 691 new cases were detected when 1,14,260 samples were tested. In Hyderabad, where fresh cases remained in the seventies for a week, it went to 85.

The drop-off in cases had allowed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to lift all the Covid-19 restrictions a month ago when it declared that “the virus has come under control in the state”.

However, people ignoring precautions like masks, social distancing and meeting relatives, friends for festivities and political activities like meetings, rallies picking up momentum after the lull during the second wave, has the officials worried now.

“The public should not be under the impression that the second wave has receded. We believe that its effect will be there for two more months. The virus spread is still evident in some areas of the state,” said public health director Dr Srinivasa Rao.

Dr Rao has appealed to the political parties, leaders to operate responsibly, ensuring they and their followers adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

While former health minister Eatala Rajender has embarked on a padayatra in preparation of the Huzurabad assembly bypoll, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, YS Sharmila of the newly formed YSR Telangana Party and Revanth Reddy, the recently appointed Telangana Congress president also have plans to connect with people with different forms of rallies, protests against the TRS government.

The top health official sought to remind the public and the leaders of the grim situation only two months back when there was a struggle for beds, oxygen, and medicines.