Fire at Kerala secretariat triggers allegations of destroying evidence in gold smuggling case

Amidst the allegations over Kerala gold smuggling racket's nexus with the Kerala government, a fire broke out at the state secretariat on Tuesday, triggering fresh accusations by opposition Congress and the BJP of an attempt to destroy evidences.

The state secretariat witnessed tense scenes with the Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta himself asking the media and politicians to go out of the secretariat premises and the police arresting BJP state president V Muraleedharan for staging a protest.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, who was later allowed the visit the spot after strong protests, later told reporters that he could learn from senior officials that files pertaining to foreign trips and designating VIP status were among those damaged and hence it was strongly suspected to be a bid to sabotage the gold smuggling and other related probes. The opposition also called for observing a black day in the state on Tuesday to protest against the incident.

The fire broke out at the General Administration Department's political section by around 4.45 pm. There were recent reports that the NIA and Enforcement Directorate had sought details of diplomatic baggage that reached the state from the state protocol officer attached to the GAD. The NIA also sought copies of video footage of the CCTV cameras of the secretariat. The CCTV footage was not yet provided by the secretariat authorities citing technical reasons over the large size of the file. Owing to these reasons, the opposition was raising strong suspicions over the fire.

A section of officials said that electric short circuit was the reason for the fire and only filed pertaining to government guest house allotment mere destroyed. There were no casualties. The fire was immediately put off.

Meanwhile, senior CPM leader and Industry Minister E P Jayarajan said that the involvement of opposition parties in setting the fire was suspected as they wanted to unleash a riot in the secretariat premises.

According to sources, even as the government used to claim of hundred percent paperless file movement in the secretariat, about 20 percent of files were handled physically even now, especially confidential and super-sensitive ones.

The fresh row has triggered hardly a day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government faced a no-confidence motion in the Assembly over the alleged links with the gold smuggling accused, apart from a series of other allegations.