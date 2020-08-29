Firebrand Telangana BJP MLA asked by police to move only in bullet-proof car

The Hyderabad police have advised the lone BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh to stop moving on a two-wheeler pointing to “a grave security threat.”

In an audio message on Saturday, Singh, known for his incendiary speeches, sought to know from where the threat to his life is – “from terrorists, some local groups, or because of personal feuds?”

Singh’s statements are often seen as targeting a minority community.

Singh was recently mentioned in a Wall Street Journal report on Facebook’s alleged favouritism towards the ruling BJP at the centre and the company executive’s purported disinclination to act against such content and politicians.

“In the last few days, additional DCP etc. have visited my house; weapons of my security guards have changed, and the neighbourhood was also surveyed. I am clueless as to what is happening,” Singh said.

Singh said that he received a letter from Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad city police commissioner on Friday, informing about the threat and an enhanced security.

In the letter, the commissioner advised Singh to “completely avoid moving on motorcycles and travel by the bullet proof car allotted for security.”

The firebrand leader has the habit of moving around on a two-wheeler which he says is the convenient mode to interact with people in the narrow lanes of his constituency Goshamahal in the old quarters of Hyderabad.

“I am writing to the central home minister Amit Shah and state home minister Md Ali about the letter, seeking what exactly the threat to me is,” Singh said.