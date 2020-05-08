First Gulf evacuation flight to Karnataka on May 14

First Gulf evacuation flight to Karnataka on May 14

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 17:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The first evacuation flight from Gulf countries to Karnataka will operate on May 14.

Air India flight (X0814) will leave Dubai at 4.18 pm and will land in Mangalore at 9.30 pm, Union Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said on Friday.

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karnataka to bring stranded people. The date of operation of another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Gowda said.

After complaints that no flights were arranged for Karnataka from the Gulf under the Centre's massive evacuation plan, Gowda spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue. "Jaishankar has agreed to arrange special flight for exclusively for Karnataka passengers,” Gowda said.

Around 1,903 people from Karnataka residing in Gulf countries have registered themselves to return in the evacuation flight.

