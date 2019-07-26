Five CPM workers get life term for BJP worker's murder

Five CPM workers in Kerala were sentenced to life term by a local court in Kannur district on Friday in connection with the murder of BJP worker K V Surendran in 2008.

M Akhilesh (35), K Vineesh (30), M Bijeesh (32), M Kalesh (30) and P K Shijesh (31), all natives of Thiruvangad in Thalassery, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thalassery additional session's court. A fine of Rs 1 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts.

Surendran (62) was hacked to death in front of his wife on March 7, 2008, to settle political scores.