Five of a family killed in landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

Five members of a family, including a four-year-old, were killed in a landslide—caused by heavy rains—near Thodupuzha in the high range district of Idukki, in the wee hours of Monday.

Heavy rains and related incidents were reported from many other parts of the state.

A landslide in Kudayathoor, near Thodupuzha, destroyed the entire structure of a house. The family residing there, a man named Soman, his mother Thankamma, wife Shiji, daughter Shimi and Shimi's son Devanand were killed.

Their bodies were recovered after hours’ long search operation by the National Disaster Relief Force, police and fire and rescue services. The rescue personnel had to dig under the debris of the house, as well as the landslide-caused loose earth and rocks.

This was one of the many landslides reported from many parts of the district since early this month, although no casualties were reported so far. Kerala has witnessed an increasing number of landslides over the last several years now.

Meanwhile, many low-lying parts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam—districts adjacent to Idukki—were flooded after water in rivers rose to dangerous levels.

Those residing in calamity-prone areas were shifted to relief camps.

Over the last few days, high ranges northern districts such as Kannur and Malappuram also witnessed heavy rains and landslides; however, no casualties were reported.