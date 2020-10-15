Floods in Telangana claim 50 lives; state suffers Rs 5,000 crore damages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has declared that the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore due to the heavy rains and flash floods.

50 people have died all over Telangana, 11 of them in Hyderabad alone, due to the unprecedented flooding and related incidents. The incessant rains are a result of the depression from the Bay of Bengal that moved across the state on Tuesday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao has urged the central government to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works.

Rao held a review meeting on Thursday with ministers, officials and ordered relief measures on a war footing for the people. The government has announced Rs five lakh compensation for each of the deceased, to be handed to their families.

The CM said that new houses would be built for those whose houses were completely destroyed, and for the partially damaged, financial assistance would be provided for repairs.

People in the submerged areas would be provided rice, pulses and other essential commodities, food packets and three blankets per house. CM has sanctioned Rs five crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area for the relief works. deceased families.

The CM clarified that in place of houses built on nalas (drains) and washed away in floodwaters, the new houses would be built on government land.

CM instructed that water should be pumped out of the low-lying areas and apartment cellars. Even if it means inconvenience for the residents for a day or two, power supply should be restored only after water is drained out to prevent any mishaps, the CM said while urging people to cooperate.

Meanwhile, it was a clear, sunny sky over Hyderabad on Thursday after over three days, as the flood waters started receding in many areas. However, normal life is not yet back.

In view of the public miseries due to the rains and waterlogging, the Telangana government had declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all the government offices and private institutions, including banks.

Municipal administration and urban development minister K T Ramarao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar too reviewed the flood situation in Hyderabad. In the likelihood of outbreak of water borne diseases, they directed the setting up of medical camps.

Officials were ordered to evacuate people from the dilapidated buildings and construction sites to prevent any loss of life. Wherever necessary, people may be forcefully evacuated with the help of the police, the minister instructed.

Union MoS Home Kishan Reddy visited the locals in the city's rain ravaged areas.