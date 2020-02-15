Fog disrupts flight operations in Mangaluru

Atleast five flights were affected at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday morning owing to fog and poor visibility. A SpiceJet flight from Dubai was scheduled to land at 8.40 am.

Owing to fog and poor visibility, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru and finally landed at Mangaluru at 11.05 am. Bengaluru bound Indigo flight landed at 11.30 am instead of 8.35 am.

The spiceJet from Bengaluru landed at 10.35 am instead of 8.50 am. Indigo flight to Bengaluru was supposed to take off from Mangaluru at 9.05 am, but it departed at 12.07 pm.