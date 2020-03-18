Foreigner lands in trouble over 'anti-coronavirus juice' in Kerala

While many instances of production of fake sanitizers were being reported from across the country following the COVID-19 outbreak, a foreigner, running a cafe at a tourist spot in Kerala, landed in trouble for putting up a board saying, 'Anti-Corona Virus Juice' in front of his cafe and selling it at Rs 150.

The incident took place at Varkala, a leading tourist spot about 45 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

A British national running a cafe named Coffee Temple had put up the board. After some local people reported it to the police, the cops quizzed the shop owner. He said that it was a just a juice made of ginger, lemon and gooseberry and he named it as Anti-Corona Virus Juice.

Varkala circle's inspector of police said that the foreign national, aged around 60, did not have dubious intentions and he had not sold the juice to anyone. Hence, he was let go after a strong warning was given to him against such acts.

Varkala was already under tight vigil for coronavirus cases as an Italian tourist who stayed at Varkala was tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.