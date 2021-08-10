Former AIADMK minister Velumani booked by DVAC for abusing official position

AIADMK’s Coimbatore strongman S P Velumani, considered the eyes and ears of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday came under the radar of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which registered a case against him and conducted searches at over 50 premises belonging to him and his relatives.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the DVAC accuses Velumani, who ensured that the AIADMK-BJP alliance won all 10 Assembly seats at stake in Coimbatore district despite facing a resurgent DMK, of indulging in “large-scale favoritism” by abusing his official position in awarding contracts to his close associates, including his brother.

The FIR lists Velumani, Anbarasan, and 15 others, including individuals and companies, as accused. A case has also been registered against unnamed officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Coimbatore City Corporation. The FIR says Velumani illegally allotted tenders worth Rs 464.02 crore from GCC and Rs 346.81 crore from Coimbatore Corporation to his relatives by “misusing” his official powers between 2014 and 2018.

The raids are being conducted in 51 premises belonging to Velumani, his brother P Anbarasan, and at companies owned by the family and their relatives. Velumani was the Municipal Administration Minister from 2014 to 2021 and emerged as the most powerful person next only to Palaniswami after the latter assumed office as Chief Minister in 2017.

At Velumani’s residence in Coimbatore, one of the venues where raids are being conducted, over 100 AIADMK cadres gathered and protested the “political vendetta” of the new DMK dispensation. The raids against Velumani were not surprising as he was the first in the list of corruption charges against the then AIADMK ministers that DMK submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit in December 2020.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with DH, said the case was registered following a complaint by DMK MP R S Bharathi and anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam. It further stated that prima facie it has been established with materials that Velumani entered into a criminal conspiracy with “dishonest intentions” to “injudiciously” award tenders to various companies owned by his relatives by violating various established procedures. It also accuses the officials of blatantly violating all rules of business in allocation of tenders.