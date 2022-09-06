M B Rajesh sworn-in as cabinet minister in Kerala

Former Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh sworn-in as cabinet minister

CPI(M) MLA A N Shamseer will replace Rajesh as the Speaker

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 06 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 19:25 ist
M B Rajesh. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh took oath to be a state cabinet minister on Tuesday.

Rajesh, who was a former Lok Sabha MP of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was inducted into the cabinet as the excise and local self governance minister M V Govindan Master resigned, and was made the CPI(M) state secretary.

Rajesh, who was sworn in by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, will be handling the portfolios held by Govindan.

CPI(M) MLA A N Shamseer will replace Rajesh as the Speaker.

The changes were necessitated after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down as CPI(M) state secretary post owing to illness.

