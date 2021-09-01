Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy seeks relaxation in Karnataka's quarantine norm

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to exempt students turning up for medical entrance examination from the seven-day quarantine norm in place for those coming from Kerala.

In a letter sent to the Karnataka chief minister, Chandy, who is an AICC general secretary, said that the seven-day quarantine norm would be causing much inconvenience to students appearing for the medical entrance examinations. Hence students and one of their relatives should be exempted from the seven-day quarantine norm provided they take the Covid-19 vaccine and produce a negative result of the RTPCR test.

Meanwhile, daily new Covid-19 cases in Kerala remained high with 32,803 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, which took the total number of active cases to 2.29 lakh. The TPR on Wednesday was 18.76 per cent. With 173 more deaths, the total Covid-19 deaths in Kerala reached 20,961.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with public health experts from within India and abroad on Wednesday to review the situations in Kerala as well as to discuss steps to be taken to contain the Covid-19 spread in Kerala. A meeting with local body representatives would be also held this week to discuss the fresh restrictions to be imposed in the state as it is witnessing a surge in cases after the Onam festival.