Four COVID-19 patients released by 'mistake' in Tamil Nadu

In a major administrative lapse, four persons whose Covid-19 results came positive were discharged from a quarantine centre in Villupuram by “mistake” on Tuesday night. While three have been traced and admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, police are on the lookout for the fourth man.

The person in question is a resident of Delhi and is understood to have come to Puducherry for an interview. He along with 24 others were quarantined at a private college after they came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Authorities with the Health Department released all 25 persons under quarantine on Tuesday night though the results of four of them came positive. While three persons were traced on Wednesday morning, the hunt for the fourth person is still on after the authorities complained to police.

The fourth person hails from Patel Nagar in Delhi and is understood to have lived in Puducherry for some time before coming to Villupuram. Sources said the Health Department has launched a probe into the incident by seeking a report.

Villupuram Collector A Annadurai told DH that the police have formed special teams to trace the missing patient. “He is a migrant from Delhi and efforts are on to trace him,” he said.