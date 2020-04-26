Frontline COVID-19 warriors to get multi-vitamin pills

Frontline coronavirus warriors to get multi-vitamin pills in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 22:38 ist

Tamil Nadu government employees, including healthcare and police personnel, involved in the fight against COVID-19 will be provided multi-vitamin tablets to boost their immunity, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

For all employees working in the field from departments, including public health, revenue, local administration and police, will be provided zinc and multi-vitamin tablets for10 days from tomorrow, he said in an official release here.

The employees have already been provided with personal protective equipment including face masks, he added. Coronavirus has claimed 24 lives and affected over 1,800 in the state. 

 

