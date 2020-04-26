Frontline coronavirus warriors to get multi-vitamin pills in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government employees, including healthcare and police personnel, involved in the fight against COVID-19 will be provided multi-vitamin tablets to boost their immunity, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

For all employees working in the field from departments, including public health, revenue, local administration and police, will be provided zinc and multi-vitamin tablets for10 days from tomorrow, he said in an official release here.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The employees have already been provided with personal protective equipment including face masks, he added. Coronavirus has claimed 24 lives and affected over 1,800 in the state.