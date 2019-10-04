Gandhi Jayanti:Jagan slams Naidu's claim on liquor sale

Coming down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the former chief minister is unable to digest the good work done by his government and is spreading canards about it.

Addressing the launch programme of Vahana Mitra in Eluru of West Godavari on Friday, the chief minister said, "Chandrababu Naidu has been spreading lies against our government as we have been launching welfare schemes in a manner and measure that has been attracting national attention."

"Naidu said that we were selling liquor even on Gandhi Jayanthi, only to get some space in the media as there was no truth in it and no liquor shop was open on that day," he said.

Jagan said that on October 2, the government launched Village Secretariat system which is a unique one in the entire country.

"Unable to digest the popularity we were getting, Naidu started speaking blatant lies that we were selling liquor on that day (October 2)," Jagan said.

Taking a serious view of the TDP leader’s remarks, the chief minister said that whenever the government launches a major event that has the potential of being watched by the people of the nation, Naidu comes up with frivolous episodes to hog media limelight.

He said that his government has shut down the 43,000 belt shops that were allowed to function during the previous government's regime.

The current government have also given orders to close down the permit rooms which were functioning besides the liquor shops, he said.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders met senior police officials and submitted a book detailing the abuses heaped on their party leaders, particularly women, by YSRCP sympathizers on social media.

State minister Botsa Satyanarayana addressing the media here said that the police will take action on those who have uploaded "abusive" posts targeting Naidu.

“Naidu has encouraged paid artists, thereby giving scope to others to react in the way they are reacting now,” Botsa said and added that he condemns obscene posts on social media.