Gandhiji photo intact when SFI activists were removed from Rahul's office: Police

A police report on the attack on Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad said that a photo of Mahatma Gandhi was not damaged in the attack by the ruling CPM's student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the report in the state Assembly on Monday, close on the heels of the Congress-led United Democratic Front Opposition giving notice of an adjournment motion over attacks on Congress offices as well as the CPM's state headquarters AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and the reported lack of police action. The House is holding discussions on the matter.

The police report said that the Gandhiji photo was intact when the police photographer took images of the room after the SFI activists were removed at 3.54 pm on June 24. Congress workers were present in the office at that time. The Gandhiji picture was found damaged in another photo taken at 4.29 pm, said the chief minister, quoting the report.

Congress leaders rejected the police report. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the police did scriptwriting for the story they were telling. The CM and other CPM leaders had earlier said that Congress workers had damaged the Gandhi photo.

The office was attacked when an SFI march turned violent. The CPM leadership condemned the incident and dissolved the Wayanad district unit of the SFI.