Ganja saplings planted on World Environment Day in Kerala

While scores of saplings were planted across the world on World Environment Day, at Kollam district in Kerala a group of miscreants planted saplings of ganja at pubic places. Saplings of ganja were reportedly spotted at three places in the district.

At Kandachira in the suburbs of Kollam, some local people became suspicious of a gang of youths planting saplings and taking photographs marking the environment day. The excise authorities were alerted and they found a couple of ganja saplings.

Ganja saplings were spotted at two other parts of the district also in the last couple of days.

Excise authorities suspect that the accused were ganja addicts and launched a search for them.