GHMC Elections 2020 result live: Counting for Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections begins
updated: Dec 04 2020, 08:22 ist
Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins. Various exit polls have shown that the TRS is set to retain the mayor seat of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Stay tuned for live updates.
08:21
GHMC exit polls: TRS set to retain civic body; big gains for the BJP
Various exit polls have shown that the TRS is set to retain the mayor seat of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Most of the pollsters say that the ruling party in the state could win 78 or above seats.
The GHMC has a total of 150 wards, each represented by a councillor/corporator. While polls for the 149 wards were held on Tuesday, a re-poll was conducted in Old Malakpet on Thursday.Pollsofthis one ward were canceled midway as it was found that CPI(M)'s symbol was printed on the ballot papers instead oftheCPI's.
08:19
The BJP could win anywhere between 25 to 35 seats, most of the surveys predict. The least that any projection gave to the saffron party is 12 seats.
08:19
The striking point however is the dramatic rise of the BJP's influence in the city, where it was confined to only four wards five years back.
08:18
The latest civic body polls were held two months ahead of the normal course by the Telangana election commission, which the opposition parties alleged was at the behest of CM Chandrasekhar Rao to suit his electoral interests.
08:18
Most of the pollsters say that the ruling party in the state could win 78 or above seats.
08:14
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage ofGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The counting will begin shortly. Various exit polls have shown that the TRS is set to retain the mayor seat of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Stay tuned for live updates.
