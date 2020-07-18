Goa CM Pramod Sawant eats humble pie in tussle of words with Governor

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appears to have eaten humble pie for now after his run in and subsequent rebuke from Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier this week. Sawant, on Thursday, was reprimanded by the Governor, for allegedly "putting words in his mouth" about criticism of the "negative" media coverage of the Goa government's Covid-19 management efforts. The CM has now assured Malik that he would heed suggestions from Raj Bhavan to combat the pandemic.

"The Chief Minister assured that the observations and suggestions of the Governor would be acted upon by the government in the right earnest. The Governor and Chief Minister pledged to continue to work in full co-operation and synergy in order to win the battle against the contagion and in the interest of the state," Governor Malik said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement also said that the Raj Bhavan extends "full support to the government in its fight against the pandemic". The Chief Minister and the Governor had come to a head, after Sawant while briefing media persons following a Covid-19 review meeting with the Governor on Thursday, had said that the latter was unhappy with erroneous media coverage of his government's Covid-19 management efforts as well as its criticism on social media.

Minutes after Sawant's statement, Malik addressed another media briefing accusing Sawant of not behaving in a "civilised" manner and condemning the Chief Minister's attempts to allegedly "put words in his mouth" related to media criticism.

The Opposition had seized opportunity during the tussle of words between the two top officials and had demanded Sawant's resignation for trying to hoodwink the Governor about shoddy efforts taken by the BJP-led coalition government, which has seen active Covid-19 cases shoot past 1000 in recent weeks.