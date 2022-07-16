Godavari touches 70 feet at Bhadrachalam; Army, Air Force called in; district put on 24-hour alert

Flood waters have inundated several areas of Bhadrachalam, including the surroundings of the famous Lord Rama Temple as River Godavari level rose to 70 feet on Friday.

Though the famous temple town lying near the junction of Andhra Pradesh-Telangana-Odisha and Chhattisgarh states is protected by a heavy embankment, leakages from sluices are said to have caused the overflow.

While thousands of people from the low-lying areas were evacuated, 10 NDRF teams, five teams from the Army and rescue team from Singareni Collieries are stationed at Bhadrachalam to tackle any contingency.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the district administration to be geared up to tackle the situation arising even if the flood reaches 80 feet. An Air Force helicopter will be stationed at ITC Bhadrachalam on Friday night, while boats, buses and trucks are also being sent to the area, the official said.

Meanwhile, the immense flood from Bhadrachalam is moving downstream towards Polavaram, Rajahmundry and Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Several areas of the Godavari districts were already submerged.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the relief measures with the concerned officials after conducting an aerial survey in the flood-hit districts on Friday.

Reddy cautioned the official machinery to remain on high alert for the next 24 hours “as the water inflow is likely to go further up.”

Officials are focused on evacuating people from inundated villages, and those adjacent to the banks of Godavari, shifting them to relief camps. CM instructed to provide assistance of Rs 2,000 to each flood affected family, along with essential items like 25 kg rice, one kg dal, potatoes, onions, palm oil and milk in the next 48 hours.

All necessary precautionary measures and medicines, including injections for snakebites, should be available at the PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals, along with generators to meet any emergency, Reddy further instructed.

Meanwhile, the continuous rains battering Telangana, especially the north, since a week gave some respite on Friday.