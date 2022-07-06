Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh fired from her job

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was terminated from her job with an NGO, High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS).

CPM leaders in Kerala alleged that the Palakkad-based NGO was backed by RSS and the allegations raised by Suresh against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were part of BJP-RSS agenda.

HRDS official Joy Mathew said that many officials of the society were coming under frequent quizzing by investigation agencies owing to Suresh's presence, which is why she was being terminated.

Suresh was working as a director of a women's empowerment programme.