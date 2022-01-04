Gold smuggling case: Kerala govt revokes suspension of senior IAS officer Sivasankar

Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was suspended from service in 2020 October after being arraigned by central agencies in gold and dollar smuggling cases, was reinstated into service.
Sivasankar's suspension was revoked by the government on Tuesday. A suspension review committee gave a recommendation in this regard that was ratified by the Chief Minister and the chief secretary issued formal orders.
Sivasankar was arraigned in three cases by Customs and Enforcement Directorate on charges of gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel, dollar smuggling and money laundering.
Sivasankar came under probe owing to his close links with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh who was a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The IAS officer was arrested in October 2020 and was on remand for more than three months till he got bail in all the cases.
