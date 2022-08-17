Governor-govt rift likely to aggravate in Kerala

The plan is to amend laws by making changes in the structure of the search committee for the selection of vice-chancellors

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Aug 17 2022, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 08:44 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI file photo

Close on the heels of the Kerala government reportedly making moves to curtail the governor's powers as chancellor of universities in the selection of vice-chancellors, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that the governor's nod was essential for any such amendment in the law.

With this, the rift between the governor and the government in Kerala is likely to aggravate further in the coming days.

According to sources, the state cabinet that met on Tuesday decided to make amendments to university laws to curtail the governor's powers in the selection of vice-chancellors of universities.

The plan is to amend laws by making changes in the structure of the search committee for the selection of vice-chancellors.

Reacting to this, the governor told reporters that any bill would require the governor's nod to become law.

The feud between the governor and the state government aggravated recently with the former refusing to re-promulgate 11 ordinances.

