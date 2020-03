Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has directed all street side eateries to close their outlets from Saturday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

MCC commissioer Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady warned that MCC officials will conduct raids to clear street side eateries from Monday.

Advising people to consume healthy food, the Commissioner appealed to the people of Mangaluru to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings.