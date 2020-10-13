Groupism led to Kerala JD(S) leadership being dissolved

The decision of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda to dissolve the Kerala unit of the party is the outcome of the internal fights in the party sate unit.

A section of the party was not even going by the directives of the national leadership to have an alliance with Loktantrik Janata Dal. This seems to be the latest provocation of the party national leadership.

Owing to the internal tussles in the party, Mathew T Thomas, who is now appointed as president of the ad-hoc committee, had to even quit the minister post for paving way for the entry of K Krishnan Kutty to the present Kerala cabinet.

According to sources, Deva Gowda had earlier instructed party-state leadership to initiate merger talks with LJD. But the national leadership got complaints from the state leaders against Nanu's ineffectiveness as president. Nanu even did not give a proper reply to letters sent by national leaders in this regard. These led the national leadership taking the stringent action.

Nanu told a section of media that he was still in the dark about the reasons for expelling him from president post He also said that even while accepting the national leadership's decision, it pained him.