Guess which city sees the most traffic congestion in the world? It's Namma Bengaluru

Bengaluru has topped the list of cities across the world with the highest traffic congestion in 2019. According to TomTom (a popular traffic index platform), Bengaluru has the highest traffic congestion not just in India, but across the world.

Three other Indian cities have come in the top 10 slots of the list. While Bengaluru made it to the top of the list with 71 per cent traffic congestion level, Mumbai (65 per cent) comes fourth in it, followed by Pune (59 per cent) in the next position. New Delhi (56 per cent) secured the eight position in terms of highest traffic congestion.

Covering a length of 114,085,715 km across Bengaluru, the study mentioned that April 6 witnessed the lowest traffic congestion (30 per cent) in the city, and August 20 registered the highest one (103 per cent).

Other cities from across the world that appeared in the top 10 are Manila (Philippines), Bogota (Colombia), Moscow region (Russia), Lima (Peru), Istanbul (Turkey) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

Talking about Bengaluru traffic, the report suggested that from 7 pm to 8 pm on Fridays witness the worst traffic scenario in the city. Travelling after 8 pm on Friday could save you up to 5 hours per year (for 30 minute commute), the report stated. As much as 243 hours (10 days 3 hours) of extra time has been spent driving in rush hours over the year, it added.

How TomTom calculates the traffic congestion

TomTom covers 416 cities across 57 countries on 6 continents to bring out the data on traffic. The platform analyses free-flow travel times of all vehicles o the entire road network and calculates the baseline of each city. The calculation is done 24 hours each day for the entire year. A 53% congestion level in Bangkok, for example, means that a trip will take 53% more time than it would during Bangkok’s baseline uncongested conditions, the website stated.