Had to keep innerwear on a table, struggled to cover ourselves: More girls report harrowing experiences at NEET centre

While the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), maintained that prima facie the allegation of girls being forced to remove innerwear at a centre in Kerala was reportedly not true, more parents and girls who faced harrowing experiences have come forward with complaints.

Girls who appeared for the NEET at a centre in Kerala's Kollam district on Sunday alleged that they were forced to remove innerwear owing to the presence of the steel buckle that was noticed during frisking using metal detectors.

NTA officials told a section of media that as per the report from the regional officials, no such complaint was received by them and prima facie, the allegations seemed to be not true.

However, more girls who appeared for NEET at Mar Thomas Institute of Information Technology, near Kottarakkara in the suburbs of Kollam, came forward with their bitter experiences.

"We were sitting along with boys in the exam halls. Many of us struggled to cover our chests using our hair. All the girls had to keep their innerwear on a table and after the examinations we had to look for ours. This was a really humiliating experience. Our identity was being questioned," said one of the aspirants.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 354 (for assault or use of force against women intending to outrage modesty) and Section 509 (for insulting the modesty of women through words or gestures). The case was registered on the basis of the statement given by a girl. The police will use CCTV footage from the examination centre to verify the charges.

It was learnt that a Thiruvananthapuram-based agency was entrusted with the responsibility of frisking the students. The frisking at the college was outsourced to another agency in Kollam. The police have already collected details of those who carried out the frisking.