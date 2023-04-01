Half-day classes in Andhra from Monday to April end

Half-day classes for schools in Andhra Pradesh from Monday till April end

Second Saturday in April, usually a holiday, will be a working day for schools this year, the Commissioner of School Education said

PTI, Vijayawada,
  • Apr 01 2023, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 22:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Starting from Monday, all schools in Andhra Pradesh will conduct half-day classes, said an official on Saturday, in keeping with the annual practice during the summer.

The classes will start from 7.45 AM to 12.30 PM for I to IX students until the last working day on April 30. However, schools hosting SSC examination centres will not conduct classes on exam days.

"These schools shall conduct compensatory classes for six days on the available public holidays during the period from April 3 to 30. The compensatory classes will also follow half day schedule," S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education said in a statement.

The second Saturday in April, usually a holiday, will be a working day for schools this year, Kumar said.

Considering the scorching summer days during which children would attend schools, the Commissioner directed officials to supply adequate drinking water with the support of the gram panchayats and RWS department.

Further, he cautioned them to avoid classes in open areas or under the trees and asked the authorities to stock up some oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets in every school for use in the event of a sunstroke.

Likewise, Kumar instructed officials to provide butter milk along with mid-day meals with the latter being supplied at the end of classes.

Andhra Pradesh
India News

