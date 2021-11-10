Have no words to console Puneeth Rajkumar’s family: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore normal blood flow to his brain, on Wednesday paid moving tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died on October 29 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Rajinikanth underwent surgery on the day Puneeth Rajkumar (46) passed away in Bengaluru. In a post on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya, Rajinikanth said he was informed of Puneeth’s death only two days after he breathed his last.

Calling Puneeth as a “child who grew up in front of me”, Rajinikanth said the late Kannada actor was a “talented and lovable child.”

“I am doing fine after the surgery I was inconsolable and felt very bad after hearing the news. He was a child who grew in front of me. He was a talented and lovable child. He left all of us at the height of his extremely successful career. His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry, and I have no words to console his family. Let Puneeth rest in peace,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth underwent a procedure known as Carotid Artery Revascularization that restores normal blood flow to the brain at a private hospital on October 29 following an episode of giddiness.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure to removes plaque from the inside of carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain.

The actor, who underwent a renal transplant in the US in 2016, had cited “ill-health” and the Covid-19 situation for his pulling out of an earlier announcement to take the political plunge. In December 2020, while shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad, Rajinikanth spent three days at the Apollo Hospitals in the Telangana capital following fluctuation in his blood pressure.

