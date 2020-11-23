Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Nov 25

A low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Monday morning and is likely to transform into Cyclone Nivar and make its landfall on Wednesday between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.

As the IMD predicted heavy rainfall due to the influence of the depression, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed six teams to Cuddalore district, which is prone to cyclones, from its base in Arakkonam near here on Monday morning for pre-positioning. If the depression intensifies into Cyclone Nivar by Tuesday, this will be the first cyclone of this season.

The well-marked low-pressure area over south-west and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 02.30 am about 700 km south-south-east of Puducherry and 740 km south-south-east of Chennai.

“It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25 November 2020 noon/afternoon,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin issued on Monday morning.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar told reporters that the administration was prepared to meet any eventuality. He said district collectors have been instructed to move people living in low-lying areas to safety.

The IMD said the rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from Monday with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) also sent out an advisory to fishermen in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

The MeT department said squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65 km per hour is likely over the south-west and adjoining west-central and the south-east Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Monday.

“It would increase gradually becoming 65-75 km per hour gusting to 85 km per hour over the south-west and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal and 55-65 km per hour gusting to 75 km per hour along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over Gulf of Mannar from November 24 morning,” the IMD bulletin said.