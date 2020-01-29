High drama in Kerala Assembly as UDF MLAs stage walkout

The Kerala Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday with the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs blocking Governor Arif Mohammed Khan way inside the house for his pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) stand. The Governor later read out the anti-CAA portions in the CPM-led left-front government's policy address and expressed his dissent.

As the Governor entered the house by around 9 am Opposition MLAs shouted slogans of 'Go back', 'No to CAA' and 'RSS agent' against him and marched to the well of the house raising placards. They blocked the Governor from proceeding to the dais to deliver the policy address. Though Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, who was accompanying the Governor, asked the Opposition members not to block the Governor, they did not concede.

#WATCH Thiruvananthapuram: United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs block Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrives in the assembly for the budget session. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also accompanying the Governor. pic.twitter.com/oXLRgyN8Et — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

After nearly ten minutes a team of watch and ward personnel rushed to the spot and paved a way for the Governor and escorted him to the dais. The Opposition, who continued to shout slogans in the well of the house, later walked out of the house as Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala gave a call to boycott the house in protest against the Governor, who had openly taken a pro-CAA stand. Earlier, the Governor had flayed the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA and also the decision of the Kerala Government to approach the Supreme Court challenging CAA.

The Governor, who started delivering address, made a pause at the portion against CAA. He said that though he was of the view that the following portion did not come under the policy address and conveyed it to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister said that it was the government's view and hence he was reading it.

It read that citizenship should not be on the basis of religion and CAA was against the secularism and equality prescribed by the Constitution.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan begins delivering policy address in State Assembly after watch and ward helped him enter the dais amidst attempts by MLAs of Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front to block him. @DeccanHerald — Arjun Raghunath (@arjunraghunath) January 29, 2020

Earlier it was widely speculated that the Governor may skip the said portion. Though the Governor earlier sought remarks from the state government on the anti-CAA remarks in the policy speech, the chief minister had conveyed that the address was approved by the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a decision on a notice given by the Opposition for a resolution in the Assembly against the Governor was still pending.